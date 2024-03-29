Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Up 0.4%

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $70.35 and last traded at $69.89. Approximately 1,409,977 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 7,130,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDLZ. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.37.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $95.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mondelez International

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

