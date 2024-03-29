Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Takes Position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC acquired a new position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000.

Separately, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everest Group Stock Performance

NYSE:EG opened at $397.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $376.32 and a 200-day moving average of $381.06. Everest Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $331.08 and a twelve month high of $417.92. The firm has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.55.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $25.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.63 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Everest Group had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 62.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. Everest Group’s payout ratio is 11.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Everest Group from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “inline” rating and a $431.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Everest Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $484.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Everest Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $421.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $452.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Everest Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.67.

Insider Transactions at Everest Group

In other news, CEO Mike Karmilowicz acquired 285 shares of Everest Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $352.39 per share, with a total value of $100,431.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,730,400.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Everest Group news, Director Roger M. Singer purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $357.21 per share, for a total transaction of $178,605.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,043,993.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mike Karmilowicz acquired 285 shares of Everest Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $352.39 per share, with a total value of $100,431.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,730,400.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 2,485 shares of company stock valued at $874,786 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

