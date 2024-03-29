UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2024

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRYGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,800 shares, a growth of 66.5% from the February 29th total of 118,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 356,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

UniCredit Price Performance

Shares of UNCRY stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $18.92. 134,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,614. UniCredit has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $19.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.07.

UniCredit Company Profile



UniCredit S.p.A. provides commercial banking services in Italy, Germany, Central Europe, and Eastern Europe. It offers retail, private, and wealth management solutions; and institutional investor solutions. The company also provides corporate finance advisory, rating advisory, financial sponsor, patient capital, capital structure advisory, and finance solutions, as well as securities services.

