Values First Advisors Inc. Has $728,000 Stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,148 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15,160.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 132.2% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 2,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $29,435.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 451,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,164,576.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZNTL. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.57.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.76. The stock had a trading volume of 577,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,754. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.72. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $31.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.99.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

