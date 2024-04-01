Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.20.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMKR shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Fox Advisors assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $780,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,887,385.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $780,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,887,385.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $86,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,200 shares of company stock worth $1,801,870. Corporate insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMKR. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 1,757.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,182,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957,221 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 192.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,129,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,109 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,797,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $311,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,745 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,224,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 309.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,478,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,729 shares in the last quarter. 42.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMKR opened at $32.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.90 and its 200-day moving average is $28.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.96. Amkor Technology has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $37.00.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is presently 21.23%.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

