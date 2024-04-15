Capital Analysts LLC Sells 19,461 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Capital Analysts LLC cut its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,461 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $8,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JEPI. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $375,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,098.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 17,004 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $714,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JEPI stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.69. 4,138,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,624,638. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.23. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $57.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.54.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

