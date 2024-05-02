Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $8.56 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $8,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 5,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.10. 852,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,617,532. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.57.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.