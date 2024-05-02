Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by PYA Waltman Capital LLC

PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APD. Fiducient Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,504,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Certuity LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APD traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $238.47. The company had a trading volume of 399,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,899. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $237.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.67. The stock has a market cap of $53.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.24 and a 52 week high of $307.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.64.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

