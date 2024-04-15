Capital Analysts LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,535 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $16,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $95.38. 11,373,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,236,416. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $100.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.53. The company has a market cap of $103.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.62 and a beta of 0.14.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.