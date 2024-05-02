Phraction Management LLC Has $739,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Phraction Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Phraction Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. One Day In July LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. St. Louis Trust Co boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 734,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,230,000 after acquiring an additional 7,012 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 42,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certuity LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.12. 710,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,671,541. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.45. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

