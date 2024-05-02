Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Makes New $5.15 Million Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 66,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,145,000. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.8% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,306.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of VCSH stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.36. 557,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,757,736. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.63. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.43 and a 52 week high of $77.72.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.2479 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

