iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Emfo LLC

Emfo LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Emfo LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,003,051,000 after acquiring an additional 28,991,285 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 58.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,294,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815,686 shares during the period. Packer & Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at $125,443,000. WealthNavi Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 68.4% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 3,909,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,425 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at $50,473,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,439,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,591,728. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $45.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.67.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

