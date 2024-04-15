Short Interest in Mars Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MARX) Decreases By 21.0%

Mars Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MARX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the March 15th total of 8,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 54,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MARX. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new position in Mars Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Mars Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,015,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Mars Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,037,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mars Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,218,000. Finally, Kim LLC bought a new stake in Mars Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Mars Acquisition Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ MARX traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $10.70. 52,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,805. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.62. Mars Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $11.75.

About Mars Acquisition

Mars Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on opportunities in cryptocurrency and blockchain, automobiles, healthcare, financial technology, cyber security, cleantech, software, Internet and artificial intelligence, specialty manufacturing, and other related technology innovations market.

