StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Aethlon Medical from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Aethlon Medical Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEMD opened at $1.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.79. Aethlon Medical has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $7.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.88.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.14). As a group, research analysts forecast that Aethlon Medical will post -4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aethlon Medical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Aethlon Medical by 219.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 127,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 87,458 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aethlon Medical by 895.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 126,160 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Aethlon Medical by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 38,264 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Aethlon Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Aethlon Medical by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,053,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 558,596 shares in the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

