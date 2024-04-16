Brokerages Set Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) PT at $21.75

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.75.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VTYX. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Lifesci Capital raised shares of Ventyx Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Ventyx Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ventyx Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock opened at $4.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $329.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.92. Ventyx Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $40.58.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.08. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ventyx Biosciences will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,741,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,254 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $546,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $445,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $370,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $729,000. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. The company's lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

