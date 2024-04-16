Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.69.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CR. BMO Capital Markets set a C$5.25 price target on shares of Crew Energy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

In other news, Director Gail Hannon sold 7,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.44, for a total transaction of C$31,136.28. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CR stock opened at C$4.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$715.53 million, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.86. Crew Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$3.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.61.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$90.14 million during the quarter. Crew Energy had a net margin of 38.98% and a return on equity of 9.61%. Equities research analysts predict that Crew Energy will post 0.5334064 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company's principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Monias and Tower located in the northeast British Columbia.

