TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Given New $176.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) had its target price reduced by TD Cowen from $178.00 to $176.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on TFI International from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of TFI International from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperformer rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on TFI International from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on TFI International in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised TFI International from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $160.78.

TFI International Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE TFII opened at $129.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.52. TFI International has a one year low of $102.94 and a one year high of $162.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.29 and its 200-day moving average is $134.32.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.15). TFI International had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Equities research analysts predict that TFI International will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

TFI International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFII. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in TFI International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,677,000. Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TFI International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,545,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in TFI International by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TFI International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 171,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

