Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) PT Lowered to $68.00

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BELFB. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Bel Fuse in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Bel Fuse Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BELFB opened at $58.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $746.33 million, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bel Fuse has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $74.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.91.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $140.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.86 million. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.62%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bel Fuse will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.71%.

Insider Activity at Bel Fuse

In other news, Director Vincent Vellucci sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total transaction of $56,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,126.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bel Fuse

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BELFB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 4.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 676,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,293,000 after buying an additional 30,752 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 249,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,686,000 after acquiring an additional 34,100 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the 4th quarter worth $12,537,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the third quarter valued at about $8,377,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 29.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 169,920 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,109,000 after purchasing an additional 39,046 shares during the last quarter. 58.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

