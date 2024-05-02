Rosenblatt Securities Cuts Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target to $292.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Rosenblatt Securities from $297.00 to $292.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $375.00 to $320.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $356.47.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHTR

Charter Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $259.70 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $279.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $343.46. Charter Communications has a 52 week low of $236.08 and a 52 week high of $458.30. The stock has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $13.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 31.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charter Communications

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $508,684,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $310,727,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,873,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,608,000 after buying an additional 427,922 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 21.0% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,459,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,762,000 after buying an additional 253,324 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,233,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,337,000 after buying an additional 242,448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.