DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.01% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of NYSE:DBRG opened at $18.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.10 and a beta of 1.91. DigitalBridge Group has a 52 week low of $10.20 and a 52 week high of $20.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.71.
DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $350.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.41 million. DigitalBridge Group had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 12.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.
