Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CO opened at $1.25 on Friday. Global Cord Blood has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $5.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $151.94 million, a PE ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.16.

Get Global Cord Blood alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Cord Blood

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global Cord Blood by 99,844.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,093,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,957,000 after purchasing an additional 26,067,412 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Global Cord Blood by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 189,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 11,709 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000.

Global Cord Blood Company Profile

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Cord Blood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Cord Blood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.