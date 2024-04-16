Short Interest in InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ:INCR) Decreases By 14.6%

InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ:INCR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,200 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the March 15th total of 105,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

InterCure Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INCR opened at $2.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.72. InterCure has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $2.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average of $1.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InterCure

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in InterCure by 222.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in InterCure by 9,567.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in InterCure by 756.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in InterCure by 70.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 10,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in InterCure in the third quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

InterCure Company Profile

InterCure Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, cultivation, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical-grade cannabis and cannabis-based products for medical use in Israel and internationally. The company offers dried cannabis inflorescences and cannabis extract mixed with oil.

Featured Stories

