Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.75.

ZWS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Performance

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock opened at $31.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a 1-year low of $20.06 and a 1-year high of $34.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.98 and its 200 day moving average is $29.76.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $356.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sudhanshu Chhabra sold 4,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $132,387.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 80,594 shares in the company, valued at $2,521,786.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 129,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $4,284,708.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,828,550 shares in the company, valued at $60,451,863. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sudhanshu Chhabra sold 4,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $132,387.99. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 80,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,521,786.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 344,466 shares of company stock worth $11,256,881. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 29.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 537,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,057,000 after buying an additional 122,281 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1,622.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,244,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,592,000 after buying an additional 1,171,985 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 8.7% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,039,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,115,000 after buying an additional 83,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,726,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,369,000 after buying an additional 19,074 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

