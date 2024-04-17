3,328 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Purchased by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.31. The company had a trading volume of 132,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,457. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $70.43 and a 52 week high of $77.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.32.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

