Insider Buying: Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS) EVP Buys 300 Shares of Stock

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Free Report) EVP Stephen J. Guillaume bought 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CZFS traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,238. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.70. Citizens Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.91 and a fifty-two week high of $92.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Citizens Financial Services (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.02). Citizens Financial Services had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $25.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Services, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Citizens Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.12%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Services by 5.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 22.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Citizens Financial Services, Inc, a bank holding company, provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts. Its loan products include residential, commercial, and agricultural real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; state and political subdivision loans; and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

