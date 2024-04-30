Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 13,762 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 9,766 shares.The stock last traded at $26.50 and had previously closed at $26.07.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Nayax in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Nayax Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Nayax had a negative return on equity of 15.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $66.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Nayax Ltd. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nayax

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Nayax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $575,000. Ibex Investors LLC grew its holdings in Nayax by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 303,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Nayax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,170,000. 34.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nayax Company Profile

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

