FAT Brands (FATBB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st.
FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $158.64 million for the quarter.
FAT Brands Stock Down 3.5 %
Shares of FAT Brands stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.05. 127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.59 and its 200 day moving average is $6.07. FAT Brands has a 12 month low of $5.02 and a 12 month high of $8.96.
FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant franchising company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, Smokey Bones, and Twin Peaks.
