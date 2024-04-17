Allen Capital Group LLC Has $344,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Allen Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 48,156,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,616,000 after acquiring an additional 24,488,897 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 142.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,278,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,946,000 after purchasing an additional 10,728,461 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,854,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 165.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,910,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,401,000 after buying an additional 3,685,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 401,736.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,327,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326,378 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $18.64 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $20.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.36.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.