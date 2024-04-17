Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.83 and last traded at $10.83. 12,453 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 972,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.10.

Several brokerages have commented on ATXS. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.16.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.08). As a group, research analysts predict that Astria Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher Morabito sold 9,200 shares of Astria Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $102,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 2,481,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,521.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,873,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,923,286.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Morabito sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $102,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Astria Therapeutics by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Astria Therapeutics by 18.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Astria Therapeutics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 102,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Astria Therapeutics by 66,700.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Astria Therapeutics by 416.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

