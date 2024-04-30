Insider Selling: K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Senior Officer Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Nancy Carol La Couvee sold 100,000 shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.69, for a total transaction of C$768,910.00.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Stock Performance

KNT stock opened at C$7.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.43. K92 Mining Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.55 and a 1-year high of C$8.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on KNT shares. Pi Financial upped their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.50 to C$9.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.25 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.98.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

