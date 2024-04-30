Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.80.
Several research firms have weighed in on NBR. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.
Shares of NBR stock opened at $78.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $835.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.62. Nabors Industries has a one year low of $71.42 and a one year high of $141.47.
Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($5.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.24) by ($2.92). The business had revenue of $743.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.59 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.52%. Sell-side analysts expect that Nabors Industries will post -5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Nabors Industries
Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.
