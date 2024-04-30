Knowles (KN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Knowles has set its Q1 guidance at $0.16-$0.20 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at 0.160-0.200 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Knowles had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $215.20 million for the quarter.

Knowles stock opened at $16.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Knowles has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $18.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.97 and its 200 day moving average is $16.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Knowles from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

In related news, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $174,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,603,303. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

