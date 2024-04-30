Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Price Target Raised to $160.00

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Weatherford International from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $145.00.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on WFRD

Weatherford International Stock Up 1.0 %

Weatherford International stock opened at $129.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.41 and its 200-day moving average is $101.09. Weatherford International has a fifty-two week low of $55.81 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. Weatherford International had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 52.88%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Weatherford International’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Weatherford International will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Weatherford International

In other news, Director Benjamin Duster sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total transaction of $1,163,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,440.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Girish Saligram sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total transaction of $6,214,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,213,915.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin Duster sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total transaction of $1,163,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,440.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,455 shares of company stock valued at $14,863,464. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Weatherford International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Weatherford International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Weatherford International by 189.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Weatherford International by 539.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Weatherford International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Weatherford International by 145.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

About Weatherford International

(Get Free Report)

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.