AT&T (NYSE:T) Trading 0.2% Higher

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.54 and last traded at $16.34. Approximately 8,881,672 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 38,039,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.68.

AT&T Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $115.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.48.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 56.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of T. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

