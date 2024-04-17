Avior Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 162.8% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $45.24 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $45.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.81.

Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

