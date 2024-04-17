BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 125,000 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the March 15th total of 139,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
NYSE:BRT traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,232. BRT Apartments has a fifty-two week low of $15.21 and a fifty-two week high of $20.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.32 and its 200-day moving average is $17.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $312.52 million, a P/E ratio of 93.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.15.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 555.59%.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 566.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 15,718 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments in the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 15,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on BRT. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of BRT Apartments from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock.
BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and, to a lesser extent, holds interests in joint ventures that own multi-family properties. As of December 31, 2023, BRT owns or has interests in 28 multi-family properties with 7,707 units in 11 states.
