Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) Short Interest Update

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,390,000 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the March 15th total of 7,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Camber Energy Trading Down 7.4 %

Shares of CEI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,291,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,563,102. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Camber Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $1.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camber Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,078,129 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 34,270 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camber Energy by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,253,211 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 617,491 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Camber Energy by 41.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,119,268 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 329,900 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Camber Energy in the third quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Camber Energy by 38.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 629,491 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 176,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.93% of the company’s stock.

Camber Energy Company Profile

Camber Energy, Inc provides custom energy and power solutions to commercial and industrial clients in North America. The company operates through two segments, Power Generation and Oil and Gas Exploration. It manufactures and supplies power generation products, services, and custom energy solutions; clean-tech energy systems, including combined heat and power, tier 4 final diesel, and natural gas industrial engines, solar, wind, and storage; designs and assembles electrical control equipment, such as switch gear, synchronization and paralleling gear, distribution, bi-fuel, and complete power generation production controls; and clean energy and carbon-capture systems to generate clean electricity.

