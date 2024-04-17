Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Sells 505 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.

VFH traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.28. 61,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,881. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.85. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $73.87 and a 12-month high of $102.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.96.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

