Capreit (CAR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on May 15th

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.121 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.

Capreit Stock Performance

Capreit has a 52-week low of C$20.71 and a 52-week high of C$50.88.

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C($0.54). The firm had revenue of C$272.20 million for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners downgraded shares of Capreit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

