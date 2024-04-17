Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Takes Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Voya Financial Stock Performance

Shares of VOYA opened at $67.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.18. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.02 and a 1 year high of $77.78.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $236.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.66 million. Voya Financial had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 16.60%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VOYA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

