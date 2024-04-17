CT Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:CTPE) Insider Craig Armour Purchases 5,000 Shares

CT Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:CTPE – Get Free Report) insider Craig Armour bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 458 ($5.70) per share, for a total transaction of £22,900 ($28,507.41).

Craig Armour also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Craig Armour bought 3,000 shares of CT Private Equity Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 446 ($5.55) per share, for a total transaction of £13,380 ($16,656.29).

CT Private Equity Trust Stock Performance

CTPE stock opened at GBX 452 ($5.63) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.82, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £329.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 894.00 and a beta of 0.76. CT Private Equity Trust PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 406 ($5.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 534 ($6.65). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 452.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 454.60.

CT Private Equity Trust Announces Dividend

About CT Private Equity Trust

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a GBX 7.01 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. CT Private Equity Trust’s payout ratio is 5,600.00%.

BMO Private Equity Trust Plc specializes in secondary indirect, direct and investing in other funds. Within investing in other funds, the fund specializes in private equity funds, offshore funds, buy-out funds, venture funds, mezzanine funds, and investment trusts. Within the direct investment, it invests in mezzanine, early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature and buyout.

