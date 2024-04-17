DGS Capital Management LLC Has $250,000 Stock Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

DGS Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Ferguson by 7,751.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 306,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,197,000 after acquiring an additional 302,702 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ferguson in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Ferguson by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 542,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,318,000 after acquiring an additional 29,396 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Ferguson by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 541,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,541,000 after acquiring an additional 19,398 shares during the period. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferguson Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:FERG opened at $215.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $209.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.10. The company has a market capitalization of $43.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Ferguson plc has a 1-year low of $130.09 and a 1-year high of $224.86.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FERG has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.50.

Ferguson Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

