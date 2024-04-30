Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 68.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on COUR. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Coursera from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Coursera from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Coursera from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.70.

Shares of Coursera stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,865,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,775. Coursera has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $21.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.48.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $169.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.43 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 18.15% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. Coursera’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. Analysts expect that Coursera will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $503,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,551,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,395,870.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coursera news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $503,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,551,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,395,870.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 2,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $34,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 240,159 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,908. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 603,932 shares of company stock worth $9,051,814. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COUR. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Coursera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coursera by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Coursera during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coursera in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. purchased a new stake in Coursera in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

