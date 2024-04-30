Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Evergy by 20.5% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter worth about $1,121,000. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Evergy by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 586,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,596,000 after acquiring an additional 46,437 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Evergy by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,516,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,178,000 after purchasing an additional 487,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Evergy by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 41,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 18,910 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Evergy in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Evergy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $52.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.57. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $63.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.02.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.6425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 80.82%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

