Pitney Bowes (PBI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $871.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.85 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 11.81% and a negative return on equity of 4.75%. Pitney Bowes’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Pitney Bowes to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Pitney Bowes Stock Up 0.5 %

Pitney Bowes stock opened at $4.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $737.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89, a P/E/G ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.05. Pitney Bowes has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $4.58.

Pitney Bowes Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -9.13%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

