Donaldson Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 80.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,312 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $249.18 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $200.20 and a 1 year high of $261.07. The company has a market capitalization of $373.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $253.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.12.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

