United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC) Announces $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd.

United Co.s Stock Up 1.7 %

United Co.s stock opened at C$118.02 on Tuesday. United Co.s has a 1-year low of C$98.32 and a 1-year high of C$119.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$116.96 and a 200-day moving average price of C$113.00.

United Co.s (TSE:UNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.10 billion during the quarter. United Co.s had a net margin of 83.20% and a return on equity of 16.60%.

United Co.s Company Profile

United Corporations Limited is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited. It is co-managed by ValueInvest Asset Management SA It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund also makes its investments in units of in Emerging Markets Investors Fund. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

