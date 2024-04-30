Cronos Trading 2% Higher Over Last Week (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 30th. In the last week, Cronos has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Cronos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000216 BTC on major exchanges. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $3.54 billion and approximately $38.28 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00054241 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00010344 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00020641 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00012757 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003232 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00006559 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Cronos Coin Profile

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

