Fuchs SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Raises Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Fuchs SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Tuesday, May 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Fuchs’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Fuchs Price Performance

FUPBY stock opened at $11.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.99. Fuchs has a 12-month low of $8.79 and a 12-month high of $12.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Fuchs alerts:

Fuchs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Fuchs SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North and South America. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.