Fuchs SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Raises Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Fuchs SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Tuesday, May 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Fuchs’s previous dividend of $0.19.
Fuchs Price Performance
FUPBY stock opened at $11.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.99. Fuchs has a 12-month low of $8.79 and a 12-month high of $12.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Fuchs Company Profile
