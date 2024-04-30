Old National Bancorp (ONBPO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 on May 20th

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd.
Old National Bancorp Price Performance
ONBPO opened at $25.04 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.42. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.16 and a 52 week high of $27.00.
Old National Bancorp Company Profile
